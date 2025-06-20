Promising Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 18th

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, produce and sell premium, high-priced products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury vehicles and upscale accessories—targeted primarily at affluent consumers. These companies typically benefit from strong brand recognition and pricing power, allowing them to maintain healthy profit margins and revenue growth even when broader markets face headwinds. As an investment category, luxury goods stocks offer exposure to discretionary spending trends among high-net-worth individuals and can act as a partial hedge against economic volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.20. 788,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,907. New York Times has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 984,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.53. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 373,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,104. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $797.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

