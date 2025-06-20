Promising Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 18th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global, Palantir Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Apple are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve developing, manufacturing or providing technology-based products and services—ranging from hardware and semiconductors to software, digital platforms and IT consulting. Investors often view these stocks as growth-oriented because rapid innovation and adoption can drive outsized revenue gains. At the same time, they tend to be more volatile, reflecting fast-moving industry trends, competitive pressures and evolving regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,954,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,673,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded up $30.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,661,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,401,074. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,171.80. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $184.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $39.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.56. 22,692,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,882. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.90 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 3.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,836,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,913,361. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $328.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,107,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,803,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.44. 16,447,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,030,334. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average of $210.74. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.73. 19,532,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,343,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Read More