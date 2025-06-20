QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,128 Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 50,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

EXAS opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $170,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,778.80. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

