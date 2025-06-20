QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,636 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,046,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,021,027.28. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

