QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 593 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $17,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $22,412,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $136,794,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $69.81 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

