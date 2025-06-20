QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 720 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 169.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,906 shares of company stock worth $59,549,619. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $236.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

