QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 38,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 68.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 88.5% during the first quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $74.49 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

