QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IHG opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $91.57 and a 12-month high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.