QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.45 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.