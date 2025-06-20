QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 221.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,029,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after buying an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 912,984 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 121,155 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

