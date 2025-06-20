QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OXY opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

