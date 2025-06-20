QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance

SNN stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

