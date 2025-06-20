QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Smith & Nephew SNATS Price Performance
SNN stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNN
Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew SNATS
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew SNATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.