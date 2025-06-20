QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

