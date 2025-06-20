QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Silgan by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $128,530.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,589. This trade represents a 63.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Silgan Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

