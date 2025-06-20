QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 303.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,622 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.