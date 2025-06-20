QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Acuity by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after acquiring an additional 668,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 29,415.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 226,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Acuity by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 152,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Acuity by 1,256.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,086,000 after buying an additional 149,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on Acuity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on Acuity in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

AYI stock opened at $277.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.56 and its 200 day moving average is $284.15. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

