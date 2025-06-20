QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 453.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,931 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the first quarter worth $154,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 52.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of GEN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

