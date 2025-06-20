QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

EHC opened at $119.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.87. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

