QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AIT opened at $225.85 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.21 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

