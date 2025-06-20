QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,253,000 after buying an additional 4,673,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $812,246,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in PDD by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDD by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

PDD Price Performance

PDD opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.28. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

