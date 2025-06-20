QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.29 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

