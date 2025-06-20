QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hubbell by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $398.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.25.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

