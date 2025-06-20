QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Invesco by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 67.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

View Our Latest Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.