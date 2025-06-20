QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

