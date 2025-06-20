QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,103 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,785,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,707 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Read Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.