QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 45.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MWA opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $27,472.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,178.40. This trade represents a 8.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.