QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BBWI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

