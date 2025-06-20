QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Innoviva worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,515 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,437,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 231,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 226,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $21.46 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

