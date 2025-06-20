QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 31.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 263.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.2%

SF opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

