QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,255.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $322.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

