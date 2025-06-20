QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,045 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Coterra Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Coterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.