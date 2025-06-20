QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,747 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

