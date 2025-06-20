QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,863 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,661,000 after buying an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,794,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,532,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $95.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.