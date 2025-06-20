QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,913 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,682 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of STM stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.05.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

