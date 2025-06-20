QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,890,000 after acquiring an additional 545,606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,220,000 after buying an additional 470,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

