QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Thor Industries Price Performance

THO opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $118.85.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

