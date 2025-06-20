QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,554.85. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $237.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.12. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.64 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

