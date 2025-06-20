QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Graco by 26,738.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 495,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

