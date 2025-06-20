QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.5%

GPC stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.