QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,406 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CVS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.