QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 40,841.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,480,000 after acquiring an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $165,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gartner by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 253,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $398.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.91 and its 200-day moving average is $463.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

