QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 484.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $34.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,605 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,005,089.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,551.60. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,021 shares of company stock valued at $35,411,517. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

