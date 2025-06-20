QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 63.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 970.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $174.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.13. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.01%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

