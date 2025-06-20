QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 718 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

