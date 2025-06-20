QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,983 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,983 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

