QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after acquiring an additional 285,497 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $484,210,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $297.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $254.88 and a 52 week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTW. Barclays raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.