QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after buying an additional 381,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 600.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 67,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 253,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,633.35. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

