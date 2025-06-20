QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,109 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,287 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of HP by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $9,481,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

