QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $354.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

