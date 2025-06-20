Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Qualys worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,937,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Qualys by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $91,368.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,404.16. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $169,573.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,203,753.80. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,105 shares of company stock worth $4,390,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

